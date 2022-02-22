UrduPoint.com

FIA Cyber Crime Arrest Man In Online Fraud Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

FIA cyber crime arrest man in online fraud case

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Cyber crime wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan on Tuesday arrested a man over charge of depriving people of their hard earned money through online fraud.

Accused Sarwar was arrested in a raid conducted by inspector Ramesh Kumar and ASI Zeeshan Khan after inquiry proceedings, an official said.

The accused had deprived people of their money through mobile account fraudulently in the name of different tv quiz programmes and promised them prizes.

The official said that accused was the mastermind and has confessed to his involvement in the crimes he is accused of.

Case FIR No. 33/2022 was registered on Feb 16 last under sections 3, 4, 13, 14, 16, 17 of PECA 2016 and sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 109, 379 and 408 PPC. Further investigation was underway.

