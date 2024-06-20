FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar conducted major operation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar has conducted a major operation and a person involved in online financial fraud was arrested here on Thursday, FIA spokesman said here.

Afzal was arrested from Sheikhupura in a raid. The accused collected millions of rupees from the complainant through cheating and fraud and the accused used to contact innocent citizens on Facebook as well, FIA spokesman disclosed.

The accused had created fake Facebook accounts and used to collect huge sums of money by pretending to be a relative in trouble or on the pretext of emergency, FIA spokesman said.

The accused had also opened a fake branchless bank account and used it to transfer the funds obtained through fraud in fake accounts, the FIA spokesman added. The accused is a habitual criminal and has robbed many people, FIA spokesman said. The accused was arrested and investigation is being started, FIA spokesman added.