FIA Cyber Crime recovers 3000 silicone fingerprints, illegal SIMs; nabs accuse

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) ::In a grand operation in district Bannu, the FIA Cyber Crime Circle acting on a tip-off arrested an accused allegedly involved in making and supplying fake silicone fingerprints, illegal mobile SIMs.

Deputy Director FIA Cyber Crimes Ali Khan said here Monday that an FIA Cyber Crime Circle, Dera Ismail Khan team led by District Inspector Nazirullah Khan Masood Abuzar Khan Masood conducted raid on a house and arrested Waqar Younis who were having more than 3,000 fake silicone fingerprints, printing devices, laptops, mobile phones and other digital devices and criminal materials being used in ATM scam.

On the identification, the FIA team also arrested two more accused who told during the initial investigation revealed the use of fake silicone thumbs for illegal activities including illegal activation of SIMs for fake mobile wallet accounts, withdrawal of money from ATMs, illegal mobile SIMs for terrorism and other illegal activities.

It may be recalled that last year City Police Station Dera also arrested members of a gang belonging to Punjab province including locals and recovered thousands of fake SIMs, rubber thumbprints, identity cards and other materials.