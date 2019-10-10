UrduPoint.com
FIA Cyber Crime Wing Arrests A Female Involved In Cyber Crime In Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:48 PM

FIA cyber crime wing arrests a female involved in cyber crime in Karachi

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber crime wing has arrested a woman involved in the Cyber crime in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th October, 2019) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber crime wing has arrested a woman involved in the Cyber crime in Karachi.According to spokesperson FIA agency, FIA Karachi and PTA has carried out a joint raid on a house in Nazim Abad and arrested a woman involved in cyber crime.

175 mobile Sim cards, 16 mobile phones, 3 laptops and internet services also recovered from her possession.The suspect female was the leader of this whole network.A case was registered against that female under sections 13,14, 16 and 17 of PEC 2016 while section 31 of telecom reorganization 1996 and section 420, 109 of Pakistan Penal Code.

