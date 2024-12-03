FIA Cyber Crime Wing Balochistan Targets Anti-state Propaganda With Major Crackdown
Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing in Balochistan has launched a significant crackdown against individuals involved in anti-state propaganda on social media. Under the leadership of Director Imran Mahmood, the operation has gained momentum, identifying 924 suspicious social media accounts over the past three months.
The accounts flagged by the agency include 487 on Facebook, 190 on TikTok, 147 on Twitter, 88 on Instagram, and 12 on other platforms. Details of these accounts have been forwarded to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which has already blocked 312 accounts.
The Cyber Crime Wing established a dedicated team to monitor and analyze social media activities, using advanced technology to track suspicious behaviors across various platforms, including Facebook, X, and TikTok.
Investigations are underway into 14 cases registered against individuals linked to these activities. The FIA also revealed that 28 social media applications could be exploited by anti-state elements for propaganda and anonymous communication.
Director Imran Mahmood emphasized the agency's commitment to combating such activities, stating that no leniency would be shown to those undermining the state's interests. "All available resources are being deployed to apprehend the culprits," he said.
The operation marks a significant step in tackling the misuse of digital platforms for subversive activities, showcasing the FIA's commitment to protecting national security in the digital age.
Recent Stories
Gold price increases by Rs700 per tola in Pakistan
Zimbabwe opt to bat first in second T20I against Pakistan
Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge
Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh
COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..
Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news
PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws
Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff
Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA foils fake visa scam at Islamabad airport, arrests key suspects55 seconds ago
-
ECP approves pleas of PML-N MNAs for tribunal change1 minute ago
-
AJK SC suspends peaceful assembly and public order ordinance1 minute ago
-
Governor Kundi visits residence of martyred Captain Zohaib to offer condolence with family1 minute ago
-
Five killed in Bahawalpur firing incident11 minutes ago
-
Multan Cantonment to be transformed into model area: CEO Atif Sultan11 minutes ago
-
Colorful Event Marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Kotri11 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalized over hygiene violations11 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister chairs key meeting of NAP's Coordination Committee11 minutes ago
-
PELICS celebrates Silver Jubilee21 minutes ago
-
10 outlaws held during operation conducted in DI Khan41 minutes ago
-
Enhanced inter-departmental coordination stressed to tackle air pollution41 minutes ago