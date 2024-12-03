Open Menu

FIA Cyber Crime Wing Balochistan Targets Anti-state Propaganda With Major Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

FIA cyber crime wing Balochistan targets anti-state propaganda with major crackdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing in Balochistan has launched a significant crackdown against individuals involved in anti-state propaganda on social media. Under the leadership of Director Imran Mahmood, the operation has gained momentum, identifying 924 suspicious social media accounts over the past three months.

The accounts flagged by the agency include 487 on Facebook, 190 on TikTok, 147 on Twitter, 88 on Instagram, and 12 on other platforms. Details of these accounts have been forwarded to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), which has already blocked 312 accounts.

The Cyber Crime Wing established a dedicated team to monitor and analyze social media activities, using advanced technology to track suspicious behaviors across various platforms, including Facebook, X, and TikTok.

Investigations are underway into 14 cases registered against individuals linked to these activities. The FIA also revealed that 28 social media applications could be exploited by anti-state elements for propaganda and anonymous communication.

Director Imran Mahmood emphasized the agency's commitment to combating such activities, stating that no leniency would be shown to those undermining the state's interests. "All available resources are being deployed to apprehend the culprits," he said.

The operation marks a significant step in tackling the misuse of digital platforms for subversive activities, showcasing the FIA's commitment to protecting national security in the digital age.

