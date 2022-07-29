UrduPoint.com

FIA Cyber Crime Wing Receives 102,772 Complaints: Senate Informed

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Senate informed on Friday that in 2021, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has received 102,772 complaints, out of which verification of 80,803 complaints has been completed.

Responding to queries during Question hour in Senate, Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan said that 15,973 enquiries have been registered on verified complaints, 1,213 enquiries have been converted into cases.

"Complete challans of 591 of the registered cases have been submitted in court of law," he said adding that as many as 1,306 criminals were arrested in the registered cases.

More Stories From Pakistan

