FIA Cyber Crime Wing Registers 14 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:26 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing Faisalabad registered 14 cases and arrested 21 accused during the last six months

According to official source, the cases were registered on misuse of social media, gender harassment, blackmailing, online fraud, banking fraud, etc.

The cases have been registered under Cyber Crime Act.

