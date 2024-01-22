Open Menu

FIA Cyber Crime Working To Nab Culprits Behind Spreading Hate Material On Social Media: Waqar

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

FIA cyber crime working to nab culprits behind spreading hate material on social media: Waqar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Director Cyber Crime of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Waqar uddin Syed on Monday said that FIA cyber crime is working round-the-clock to apprehend the culprits behind spreading hate material on social media.

The cyber crime is on high alert on spread of hate material on social media, he said while addressing a press conference flanked by the caretaker federal minister for information and broadcasting Murtaza Solangi here.

Director FIA cyber-crime Waqar uddin Syed said: "No one would be allowed to create anarchy or malign state and its institutions through malicious campaign on social media."

So far, FIA cyber-crime wing has identified more than five hundred accounts and monitoring many others, he disclosed. The mandate of the joint investigation team is to submit a report in two weeks time, he said adding that FIA cyber-crime wing is working day & night to apprehend the culprits and bring them into the ambit of law.

He stated that cyber crime wing is monitoring all social media applications and platforms which are being used by individuals to spread venomous and misleading content against the state institutions.

The cyber-crime wing will not delay any action against those found involved in spreading hate material or running malicious campaign on social media, he said. He added that all police stations and reporting centers have been directed

to take immediate notice and action against those using social media applications and platforms as a weapon for maligning state institutions. He said that cyber crimes didn't have boundaries and therefore, it is difficult to say at this point whether these accounts were being operated or used within the country or outside the state. He, however, said that concerned team of FIA cyber crime wing is working round-the-clock to identify individuals and their locations for further action.

He appealed the general public to avoid becoming a tool in the hands of such type of people spearing hate material on social media. He vowed to take indiscriminate action against those found involved in such objectionable and henious activities against the state institutions.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Alert Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency All Weapon

Recent Stories

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment ..

PITB's Punjab Job Center revolutionizes employment landscape; 250,000 Job Seeker ..

6 minutes ago
 Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consume ..

Onions’ price goes up, causes trouble to consumers nationwide

14 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

Punjab CM Naqvi nominated as PCB new chairman

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on ..

Pakistan condemns consecration of 'Ram Temple' on site of demolished Babri Mosqu ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to return of envoys by Friday

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO: ..

Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR

3 hours ago
realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Qual ..

Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..

4 hours ago
 Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punja ..

Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..

4 hours ago
 Investigation into malicious campaign against judi ..

Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi

4 hours ago
 Extended break expected for schools around general ..

Extended break expected for schools around general elections

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality adva ..

Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors

6 hours ago
 Numerous educational institutions shut down in Isl ..

Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan