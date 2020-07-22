FIA Cyber wing arrest four outlaws involved in fraud

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested four alleged outlaws involved in financial fraud, during two raids.

Following direction from Director Cyber Crime Wing FIA, a team of FIA led by incharge cyber crime cell Multan Hassan Jalel and comprised of (SI) Saeed, (SI) Atif, (ASI) Zeeshan Khan raided in Vehari at Chak 158/WB and 18-Hazari Jhang. The team arrested four outlaws involved in financial fraud under so-called scheme of "Kon Banay Ga Crore Pati". The outlaws were identified as Muhammad Kashmiri Alias Makha s/o Muhammad Ibrahim, Muhammad Sajjad s/o Muhammad Saddique, Muhammad Imran s/o Muhammad Ismail and Muhammad Ashraf s/o Muhammad Saddique.

The Raiding team recovered 05 Android and another cell which contained all data like receipt of banking transactions performed in neighbouring countries that used to fraud people on the name of lottery "KON BANY GA CRORE PATI".

One Car (Number LED 8789), two cheque books, three cash deposit slips of 1.7 million of private bank, one CPU, SIMs of different companies and cash.

The gang also used illegal channels of hundi/hawala for transmission and rotation of illegally earned money .

An FIR (17/20) of FIA CCRC Multan is being launched against the outlaws, concluded FIA sources.