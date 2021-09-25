UrduPoint.com

FIA Cyber Wing Books Three Businessmen For Hurling Threats, Abuses On Trader Leader

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 04:22 PM

FIA Cyber Wing books three businessmen for hurling threats, abuses on trader leader

The Cyber Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has lodged an FIR against three businessmen for their alleged involvement in hurling threats and abuses through mobile voice messages on a trader leader who also held the office of President Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The Cyber Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has lodged an FIR against three businessmen for their alleged involvement in hurling threats and abuses through mobile voice messages on a trader leader who also held the office of President Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry.

According to copy of FIR, case was initiated over the application of Atif Haleem who approached FIA Cyber Crime Wing and informed the concerned official about receiving threatening messages and abuse from three businessmen including Ahmad Shakeel Khattak son of Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Umer Elahi son of Mehr Elahi and Naeem Shah son of Muhammad Ayub.

The three accused were booked under sections 20,21,24 PECA 2016 and 500, 506, 109 of PPC, reads the FIR.

The FIR said that the complainant, Atif Haleem while recording his statement stated that he received abuses and threatening voice messages from number (03149468599) through a whatsapp group by the name of `Tajeran Peshawar' and also received the same message from the number (0301886008) via direct whatsapp.

During the enquiry proceedings, it has been appeared that the accused and the complainant have a dispute in respect of trade union as both belonged to business community of Peshawar, the FIR further reads.

FIA Cyber Wing seized mobile phones alongwith sims and its whatsapp accounts from the accused Naeem Shah and Umer Illahi.

During the course of inquiry, accused Ahmad Shakil attended office and recorded his statement in which he claimed that he was addressing Atif Amin and not Atif Haleem.

But it appeared that the story narrated by accused was fabricated and their statement were manipulated in order to make escape from the case, observed inquiry office, Muhktair Ahmad in the FIR.

After getting approval from competent authority, FIA Cyber Crime Wing lodged FIR against the three accused and started proceedings in the case.

Related Topics

Peshawar Business Mobile Same Chamber Shakeel Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency FIR 2016 From Industry WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

4 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

4 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

4 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

4 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

4 hours ago
 EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberatta ..

EU Provides No Facts on Russia's Alleged Cyberattacks - Lavrov

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.