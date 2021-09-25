FIA Cyber Wing books three businessmen for hurling threats, abuses on trader leader

The Cyber Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has lodged an FIR against three businessmen for their alleged involvement in hurling threats and abuses through mobile voice messages on a trader leader who also held the office of President Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry

According to copy of FIR, case was initiated over the application of Atif Haleem who approached FIA Cyber Crime Wing and informed the concerned official about receiving threatening messages and abuse from three businessmen including Ahmad Shakeel Khattak son of Shakeel Ahmad Khan, Umer Elahi son of Mehr Elahi and Naeem Shah son of Muhammad Ayub.

The three accused were booked under sections 20,21,24 PECA 2016 and 500, 506, 109 of PPC, reads the FIR.

The FIR said that the complainant, Atif Haleem while recording his statement stated that he received abuses and threatening voice messages from number (03149468599) through a whatsapp group by the name of `Tajeran Peshawar' and also received the same message from the number (0301886008) via direct whatsapp.

During the enquiry proceedings, it has been appeared that the accused and the complainant have a dispute in respect of trade union as both belonged to business community of Peshawar, the FIR further reads.

FIA Cyber Wing seized mobile phones alongwith sims and its whatsapp accounts from the accused Naeem Shah and Umer Illahi.

During the course of inquiry, accused Ahmad Shakil attended office and recorded his statement in which he claimed that he was addressing Atif Amin and not Atif Haleem.

But it appeared that the story narrated by accused was fabricated and their statement were manipulated in order to make escape from the case, observed inquiry office, Muhktair Ahmad in the FIR.

After getting approval from competent authority, FIA Cyber Crime Wing lodged FIR against the three accused and started proceedings in the case.