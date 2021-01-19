FIA cyber wing decides to take action against hatred etc on social media

(@FahadShabbir)

FIA Cyber Crime Wing Gilgit has decided to take major action against spreading religious hatred and inciting sectarian religious sentiments on Facebook and social media in Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :FIA Cyber Crime Wing Gilgit has decided to take major action against spreading religious hatred and inciting sectarian religious sentiments on Facebook and social media in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to reliable official sources, many social media groups and IDs have been inciting riots and are trying to disrupt peace and order in the region for last two months.

FIA cyber wing has compiled a comprehensive list and collected data from Facebook and decided to prosecute them under the Cyber Crime Act and the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Official source told that strict action would be taken against all those elements who want to disrupt law and order in the region and promote religious extremism by spreading hateful material through social media.