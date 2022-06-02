FIA Cyber Wing disposed of 100,986 complaints in one year

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Cyber Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has disposed of 100,986 complaints during a period of January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022.

According to official data, around 110,938 new complaints were reported to Cyber Crime Wing during the said period. Out of total complaints, 17102 were converted into inquiries besides registering 1,332 cases.

Similarly, complete Challan of 591 of the registered cases have been submitted in the court of law.

Some 1411 criminals were arrested in the registered cases while 44 accused have been convicted in different eases during the said period.

In the year of 2020, the Cyber Crime Wing received 94,227 complaints and 17,954 were brought forward from year 2019. Out of 112,181 complaints, 407 were disposed of during 2020, 9116 were converted into inquiries and 604 cases were registered.

On January 1, 2021, 11658 complaints were brought forward from year 2020.

