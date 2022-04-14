UrduPoint.com

FIA Cyber Wing Receives 110,938 New Complaints Till January 31

As many as 110,938 new complaints were reported to Cyber Crime Wing of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), out of which 100,986 were disposed of, 17102 were converted into enquiries and 1332 cases were registered till January 31, 2022

According to official sources, complete Challan of 591 of the registered cases have been submitted in the court of law.

Some 1411 criminals were arrested in the registered cases while 44 accused have been convicted in different eases during period of January 1, 2021 to January 31, 2022.

In the year of 2020, the Cyber Crime Wing received 94227 complaints and 17954 were brought forward from year 2019. Out of 112,181 complaints, 407 were disposed of during 2020, 9116 were converted into enquiries and 604 cases were registered.

On January 1, 2021, 11658 complaints were brought forward from year 2020, they said.

To a question, they said it was factually incorrect that 50000 complaints were still pending from the year 2020.

