FIA Cybercrime Arrest Man On Allegations Of Harassing Women Online

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 07:08 PM

FIA Cybercrime arrest man on allegations of harassing women online

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ):FIA Cybercrime Wing Multan on Friday arrested an accused from Vehari over allegations he was involved in causing sexual harassment to women and blackmailing them through electronic means of communication.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :FIA Cybercrime Wing Multan on Friday arrested an accused from Vehari over allegations he was involved in causing sexual harassment to women and blackmailing them through electronic means of communication.

A raiding team comprising Sub Inspector Khalid Gujjar and ASI Zeeshan Khan arrested Mohsin Raza s/o Iftikhar Shah from Vehari. The complainant said the accused was harassing and blackmailing his mother and sister through Whatsapp and had objectionable pictures and videos.

FIA CCRC Multan registered a case against the accused under sections 21, 22, and 24 of PECA 2016 and R/W 506(b) PPC.

