FIA Cybercrime arrest man on allegations of harassing women online

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :FIA Cybercrime Wing Multan on Friday arrested an accused from Vehari over allegations he was involved in causing sexual harassment to women and blackmailing them through electronic means of communication.

A raiding team comprising Sub Inspector Khalid Gujjar and ASI Zeeshan Khan arrested Mohsin Raza s/o Iftikhar Shah from Vehari. The complainant said the accused was harassing and blackmailing his mother and sister through Whatsapp and had objectionable pictures and videos.

FIA CCRC Multan registered a case against the accused under sections 21, 22, and 24 of PECA 2016 and R/W 506(b) PPC.