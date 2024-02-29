Open Menu

FIA Cybercrime Seeks 2-day Physical Remand Of Accused Involved In Illegal SIMs Issuance

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime sought 2-day physical remand of the accused involved in the illegal issuance of mobile phone SIMs.

According to the FIA Spokesperson FIA Cybercrime Rawalpindi in a major operation on the instructions of Additional Director Cybercrime Rawalpindi Chaudhry Abdul Rauf crackdown against those doing illegal business of mobile phone SIMs.

Inspector Badar Shahzad arrested 3 suspects from Rawalpindi in a raid on the recommendation of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

During the raid, a large number of illegal mobile phone SIMs were recovered from the accused included Fahad Khan, Khalil Gibran and Jafar Hussain.

During the raid, 8 mobile phones, laptops, 5 BVS devices, 770 silicone thumb prints, 285 thumb prints were recovered from the accused.

11 thousand digital thumb prints and 3246 illegal active mobile phone SIMs were also recovered from the accused.

The accused were involved in illegal activation of mobile phone SIMs.

The accused were found involved in activating microfinance banking accounts through alleged silicon fingers and using them for fraud.

