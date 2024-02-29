FIA Cybercrime Seeks 2-day Physical Remand Of Accused Involved In Illegal SIMs Issuance
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime sought 2-day physical remand of the accused involved in the illegal issuance of mobile phone SIMs.
According to the FIA Spokesperson FIA Cybercrime Rawalpindi in a major operation on the instructions of Additional Director Cybercrime Rawalpindi Chaudhry Abdul Rauf crackdown against those doing illegal business of mobile phone SIMs.
Inspector Badar Shahzad arrested 3 suspects from Rawalpindi in a raid on the recommendation of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
During the raid, a large number of illegal mobile phone SIMs were recovered from the accused included Fahad Khan, Khalil Gibran and Jafar Hussain.
During the raid, 8 mobile phones, laptops, 5 BVS devices, 770 silicone thumb prints, 285 thumb prints were recovered from the accused.
11 thousand digital thumb prints and 3246 illegal active mobile phone SIMs were also recovered from the accused.
The accused were involved in illegal activation of mobile phone SIMs.
The accused were found involved in activating microfinance banking accounts through alleged silicon fingers and using them for fraud.
Recent Stories
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements
Caretaker PM disapproves PTI’s move of writing a letter to IMF
300 people rescued in affected areas of Gwadar, Jiwani: Achakzai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed, son injured in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
JUIF boycotts KP Assembly Speaker, Dy Speaker polls12 minutes ago
-
Govt to utilize all available resources for polio-free country: Shahzad Baig22 minutes ago
-
780 liter illegal fuel seized in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
10 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons seized: ICP22 minutes ago
-
ICCPO ensures comprehensive PSL traffic management in Islamabad32 minutes ago
-
3 held during crackdown on fireworks, kite sellers in DI Khan41 minutes ago
-
First Court proceedings through video link H.C Bench Larkana41 minutes ago
-
93% polio target achieved in three days42 minutes ago
-
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly44 minutes ago
-
National Assembly's newly elected lawmakers take oath52 minutes ago
-
23 accused arrested in operation against immoral activities52 minutes ago