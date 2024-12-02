FIA Cybercrime Wing Balochistan Launched Crackdown Against Anti-state Propaganda
Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 10:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Under the leadership of Director Imran Mehmood, the FIA Cybercrime Wing Balochistan Zone has launched vigorous operations against elements involved in anti-state propaganda on social media.
A specialized team has been formed to monitor and analyze social media accounts for suspicious activities. This team utilizes advanced technology to keep track of activities on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and other platforms that may be involved in anti-state propaganda.
Over the past three months, the FIA Cybercrime Wing Balochistan has identified 924 social media accounts involved in sharing anti-state content on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and others. The reported accounts include 487 on Facebook, 190 on TikTok, 147 on Twitter, 88 on Instagram, and 12 on other applications.
Additionally, 14 inquiries have been registered, and investigations have begun against the anti-state elements.
Out of 924 accounts, 312 Social Media accounts have been marked as blocked by the PTA, whereas 607 social media accounts are in process for blocking by PTA. Besides, FIA Cybercrime Wing, Balochistan has reported a total of 28 different Social Media Applications that have a high potential for facilitating anonymous communication and misuse by anti-state elements.
Director Cybercrime Wing West, Imran Mahmood, was appointed three months ago to lead the efforts in combating cybercrimes and state adversaries online.
