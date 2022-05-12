FIA decides not to pursue money laundering case against PM, others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided not to pursue money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and others.

In a written order released here on Thursday, Special Judge Central Ejaz Hussain Awan made the application filed by FIA prosecution a part of the case record.

The order stated that after hearing of the case on April 11, the FIA's special prosecutor moved the application of no interest in the trial.

It added that the special prosecutor submitted that the DG FIA through investigation officer had conveyed him to stop appearing in the case as the quarters concerned were not interested in pursuing the case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

The order further noted that the special prosecutor had asked to make the application a part of the record.

The application is accordingly taken on the record and be annexed with the case,said in the orders.