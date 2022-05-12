UrduPoint.com

FIA Decides Not To Pursue Money Laundering Case Against PM, Others

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 03:00 PM

FIA decides not to pursue money laundering case against PM, others

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided not to pursue money laundering case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and others.

In a written order released here on Thursday, Special Judge Central Ejaz Hussain Awan made the application filed by FIA prosecution a part of the case record.

The order stated that after hearing of the case on April 11, the FIA's special prosecutor moved the application of no interest in the trial.

It added that the special prosecutor submitted that the DG FIA through investigation officer had conveyed him to stop appearing in the case as the quarters concerned were not interested in pursuing the case against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

The order further noted that the special prosecutor had asked to make the application a part of the record.

The application is accordingly taken on the record and be annexed with the case,said in the orders.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Money Federal Investigation Agency April

Recent Stories

U.S. Embassy And Uajk Celebrate 15-year Anniversar ..

U.S. Embassy And Uajk Celebrate 15-year Anniversary Of Lincoln Corner Muzaffarab ..

18 minutes ago
 Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine down by almost a ..

Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine down by almost a third: Gazprom

31 minutes ago
 Dead body found in Kohluf

Dead body found in Kohluf

32 minutes ago
 Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity governm ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka set for new PM, unity government

32 minutes ago
 Trainings for jail women inmates urged

Trainings for jail women inmates urged

32 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka bans ex-PM, allies from leaving country

Sri Lanka bans ex-PM, allies from leaving country

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.