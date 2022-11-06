UrduPoint.com

FIA Declares Azam Swati's Viral Video "Fake"

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2022 | 12:36 AM

FIA declares Azam Swati's viral video "Fake"

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday declared the video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Khan Swati circulating on the internet as "fake".

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) ::The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday declared the video of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Khan Swati circulating on the internet as "fake".

The FIA, in its press release, stated that the video was analysed forensically, as per international standards, and found to be fake.

The agency shared that the said video was made using deep fake tools to create misunderstanding and defame the honourable Senator.

Initial forensic analysis revealed that the video has been edited and different video clips have been joined with defaced faces.

Further analysis, revealed that faces have been swapped in the images using photoshop, as per the statement.

The agency further shared that the concerns by Swati warrant a proper investigation and requested the Senator to formally register a complaint with the FIA.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Federal Investigation Agency Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if H ..

Scotland boss Townsend open to Russell recall if Hastings unfit

7 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

7 minutes ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

7 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - collated

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results - collated

7 minutes ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

10 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.