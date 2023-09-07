FIA Dera intensifies crackdown on hawala-hundi business

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Dera Ismail Khan Region arrested five persons allegedly involved in illegal Hundi-hawala business and recovered millions of rupees during various raids conducted over the last month.

Deputy Director FIA Dera Region Abdul Hai Babar told the media that on the special instructions of Director FIA KP Nisar Ahmed Khan The crackdown had been intensified against hundi-hawala businesses in the area which incurred losses for national exchequer.

He said that cases had been registered against the arrested accused and added the FIA team on another complaint regarding the hundi-hawala business, raided a hotel and arrested an accused for being involved in the illegal business.

The team recovered Rs 950,000 amount and receipts of hawala-hundi business from the accused.

In other raids, FIA Dera had recovered Rs170000 amount and cases had been registered and recovered the chequebooks of different banks from their possession.

Deputy Director FIA Dera further said that on the complaint of stealing electricity at a commercial level, FIA Dera along with the team of PESCO, removed the illegal connections (Kunda) from guest houses and various bakeries and registered cases and arrested the accused.