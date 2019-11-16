FIA detects electricity theft, books four accused in Lahore

The FIA Electricity, Gas & Oil Anti-Theft Unit Thursday detected power theft and arrested four accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The FIA Oil Anti-Theft Unit Thursday detected power theft and arrested four accused.

A spokesman said the FIA team conducted a raid at BOR Society, Joher Town, and detected electricity theft by supplying illegal gas to private developers through 13 gas metres.

The team arrested accused Bilal Khan, Muhammad Ashiq, Asad Ali and Amjad Arshad.

A case has been registered against them and recovered instruments.