FIA detects electricity theft in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :FIA Electricity, Gas and Oil (EGO) anti-theft unit registered a case agianst four persons including two LESCO officials over power pilferage here on Thursday.

According to FIA spokesman,the team conducted raid at Samanabad area and found that two accused Muhammad Zain Ali and Ch Waqas with the connivance of LESCO meter reader Mushtaq Niamat and another official were supplying electricity from their domestic connections to two marriage halls-- Perveen Mahal and Urooj marriage hall for commercial use.

The team registered case and started further probe.