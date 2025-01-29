FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir Removed From Office
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 29, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Sources say he has been Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir has been removed and made OSD over failure to control illegal migration
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir was removed from his post after his failure to prevent boat accidents and illegal migration from the country, the sources familiar with the development said on Wednesday.
The authorities issued notification regarding removal of DG FIA Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, and he was made an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Establishment Division.
The sources said that the Ministry of Interior had sent a summary to the Prime Minister for the dismissal of the DG FIA, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the removal of DG FIA.
According to the sources, the DG FIA was removed due to slow investigations into boat accidents.
According to the Prime Minister’s directives, the investigations into the boat accidents were not conducted diligently, and the failure to prevent large-scale illegal migration also contributed to the decision to remove the DG FIA.
They said that the Establishment Division also started shortlisting officers for the new DG FIA position, and the Ministry of Interior would send a summary to the Cabinet for the new appointment.
They said that the prime minister instructed that an experienced officer should be appointed as the new DG FIA.
The DG FIA had recently dismissed FIA officials involved in the Greece boat accident.
Recent Stories
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..
COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes
Arab Parliament for Child to launch 4th session in February
Al Seer Marine reports revenue of AED1.281 billion in 2024
American woman refuses to return to US after failing in love with Pakistani youn ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office5 minutes ago
-
Powering maternal health: Multi micronutrient supplements distributed among women in KP5 minutes ago
-
Secretary Health Gilgit-Baltistan visits THQ Hospital Tangir5 minutes ago
-
Five more suspended parliamentarians to rejoin their respective legislatures following ECP’s compl ..5 minutes ago
-
PRCS receives Aid for 1200 families of Kurram: Imran Wazir5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera holds one-day training session for school teachers6 minutes ago
-
Robinson term CAYA Summit 2025 a step in regional collaboration15 minutes ago
-
FBR organizes "Open Court" to resolve tax payers' problems on priorty15 minutes ago
-
Youth should serve as quality future architects of nation: ACS (G) AJK15 minutes ago
-
PTI is an opportunist party; Hanif Abbasi15 minutes ago
-
Media workshop highlights surge in youth noncommunicable diseases15 minutes ago
-
DDWP approves rehabilitation of sewerage system15 minutes ago