FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

Sources say he has been Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir has been removed and made OSD over failure to control illegal migration

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir was removed from his post after his failure to prevent boat accidents and illegal migration from the country, the sources familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

The authorities issued notification regarding removal of DG FIA Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir, and he was made an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Establishment Division.

The sources said that the Ministry of Interior had sent a summary to the Prime Minister for the dismissal of the DG FIA, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the removal of DG FIA.

According to the sources, the DG FIA was removed due to slow investigations into boat accidents.

According to the Prime Minister’s directives, the investigations into the boat accidents were not conducted diligently, and the failure to prevent large-scale illegal migration also contributed to the decision to remove the DG FIA.

They said that the Establishment Division also started shortlisting officers for the new DG FIA position, and the Ministry of Interior would send a summary to the Cabinet for the new appointment.

They said that the prime minister instructed that an experienced officer should be appointed as the new DG FIA.

The DG FIA had recently dismissed FIA officials involved in the Greece boat accident.