FIA DG, IG Islamabad Police Call On Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 04:09 PM

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Wajid Zia called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad here Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Wajid Zia called on Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad here Tuesday.

The DG briefed the minister about the Federal Investigation Agency in details, said a press release issued here.

Meanwhile Islamabad Police IG Amir Zulfiqar also met the interior minister and gave briefing about law and order situation in the federal capital.

More Stories From Pakistan

