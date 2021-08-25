FIA Director for speedy disposal of enquiries, money laundering cases

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh Zone-II Director Mohammad Younus Chandio Wednesday directed the officers concerned for speedy disposal of enquiries and cases registered under Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) pending for over three months without fail.

Chandio stressed upon the circle head of FIA Crime and Anti-Human Trafficking Circles Sukkur to review all the enquiries and investigations of cases at circle level and submit reports on monthly basis to his office, according to a spokesman for the agency.

He also directed the officers to ensure transparency and merit in enquiries and investigations.

The meeting granted registration of different cases and the approvals for submission of final challan were also reviewed and allowed.

Chandio said some enquiries were referred towards head of the departments for departmental actions, if any illegality and irregularity were found at their end; the same would be reported for legal actions as per law.

The Zonal Director directed the Circle Head and all the IOs to reduce the burden of pending cases of 2019, 2020 without fail.

Officials including Ghulam Sarwar Warraich Deputy Director FIA Crime & AHT Circle Sukkur, Ali Murad Deputy Director (Admin) Crime Zonal Office and other officers attended the meeting.