FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday has successfully dismantled a network of fake nursing colleges operating across various cities of Punjab.

According to the private news channel, during the operation two individuals including the alleged mastermind behind the scam were arrested.

According to FIA officials, the network was involved in the establishment of bogus nursing colleges in Lahore, Okara, and Multan.

The arrested individuals have allegedly defrauded students of millions of rupees.

The FIA's authorities lodged cases against the criminals and started a thorough investigation.