FIA dismisses five officials over poor investigations, misconduct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has dismissed four sub-inspectors and a lower division clerk (LDC) on charges of poor investigation, negligence, and violations of discipline.

The decision was taken during an orderly room session at FIA Headquarters in Islamabad, chaired by Director General FIA, Riffat Mukhtar Raja. The officials facing disciplinary action were posted in Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Lahore zones.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the DG made it clear that there is no place in the institution for officers involved in negligence, carelessness, or flawed investigations.

He emphasized that strict disciplinary measures will continue against officials engaged in corruption, misconduct, or illegal activities.

“The purpose of internal accountability is to rid the organization of black sheep involved in corruption and irregularities,” DG Riffat Mukhtar Raja stated, adding that accountability is essential to eliminating human trafficking and corruption from the agency.

The FIA chief further warned that officers found guilty of negligence would face exemplary punishment.