FIA Dismisses Five Officials Over Poor Investigations, Misconduct
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 10:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has dismissed four sub-inspectors and a lower division clerk (LDC) on charges of poor investigation, negligence, and violations of discipline.
The decision was taken during an orderly room session at FIA Headquarters in Islamabad, chaired by Director General FIA, Riffat Mukhtar Raja. The officials facing disciplinary action were posted in Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Lahore zones.
According to the FIA spokesperson, the DG made it clear that there is no place in the institution for officers involved in negligence, carelessness, or flawed investigations.
He emphasized that strict disciplinary measures will continue against officials engaged in corruption, misconduct, or illegal activities.
“The purpose of internal accountability is to rid the organization of black sheep involved in corruption and irregularities,” DG Riffat Mukhtar Raja stated, adding that accountability is essential to eliminating human trafficking and corruption from the agency.
The FIA chief further warned that officers found guilty of negligence would face exemplary punishment.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA Faisalabad ensures potable supply to flood victims in Chiniot: Sohail Cheema12 minutes ago
-
Palestine, a matter not just of one nation or region but of entire humanity: Sardar Yousaf12 minutes ago
-
Senate body discusses bills related to CSS quota for Balochistan, women rights & others22 minutes ago
-
FIA dismisses five officials over poor investigations, misconduct22 minutes ago
-
Evacuation underway amid rising flood, 47795 people shifted to safer places: Sharjeel Memon22 minutes ago
-
IESCO on high alert to ensure power supply during possible rains, flooding42 minutes ago
-
Rana Mubashir distributes Rs 70 mlm relief cheques among cloudburst victims42 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi reiterates unwavering support for Palestine at PUC’s ‘Palestine Wants Peace’ conferenc ..42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Japan vow to deepen ties in trade, climate & regional stability52 minutes ago
-
Palestinian Supreme Judge lauds Pakistan’s unwavering support, reaffirms commitment to defend Al-A ..52 minutes ago
-
GC university Hyderabad organizes Milad-un-Nabi52 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive strategy, better drainage system to help reduce flood related losses: Musadik52 minutes ago