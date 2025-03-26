FIA drops inquiry against Murad Rass: LHC told

The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Wednesday that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had dropped its inquiry against former provincial minister Murad Raas in a case related to PTI’s prohibited funding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) was informed on Wednesday that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had dropped its inquiry against former provincial minister Murad Raas in a case related to PTI’s prohibited funding.

A law officer made this statement before a division bench , headed by Justice Farooq Haider, during the hearing of an intra-court appeal filed by Murad Raas. The former minister had challenged the dismissal of his petition—deemed not maintainable—against the FIA inquiry and notice issued to him in the case.

The law officer further stated that Raas’s arrest was no longer required. Following this, the petitioner’s counsel requested to withdraw the appeal, which the court accepted.

The bench subsequently disposed of the appeal as withdrawn.

Murad Raas had moved the appeal after a single bench rejected his petition contesting the FIA’s inquiry and summons. He had argued that he had no connection to PTI’s prohibited funding and sought court intervention to prevent any punitive action against him under the pretext of the investigation.