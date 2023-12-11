FIA, ETPB retrieve properties worth Rs 4318.5 mln

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in collaboration with the Administrator of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has conducted an operation successfully retrieving properties worth Rs 4318.5 million from the illegal occupants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in collaboration with the Administrator of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) has conducted an operation successfully retrieving properties worth Rs 4318.5 million from the illegal occupants.

DD FIA ACC Islamabad Afzal Khan Niazi led the operation which was conducted by the FIA Anti-Corruption Islamabad team along with officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), local police and the administration of Rawalpindi, said a news release.

The operation was launched in compliance with the orders of the apex court.

The team successfully reclaimed properties including five Kanal one marla in Khasra No. 508, located at Tipu Road Rawalpindi, four Kanal eight marla in Khasra No. 223, situated at Hafeez Road Rawalpindi, seven marla in Khasra No. 645/1170, situated at Tipu Road, Rawalpindi, and 98 Kanal nine marla (Food Godown occupied by food Department Punjab) located near Zam Zam CNG, Tipu Road Rawalpindi.