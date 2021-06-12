UrduPoint.com
FIA Extends Date Of 1143 Posts By One Week; Sheikh Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 10:35 PM

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday took notice on public complaints and extended one week time to apply for 1143 posts of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The Minister issued orders on public complaints of link down and hang of FIA job portal due to abnormal load on web portal https://jobs.fia.gov.pk.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the FIA had extended the date of 1143 posts by one week in the public interest. The deadline for grades 1 to 15 had been extended from June 14 to June 21, he added.

He said that the job seekers could now apply for these positions until June 21. The date for submission of applications had been extended in the public interest, he added.

He said that necessary orders had been issued to the Interior Ministry and the FIA. So far, more than 800,000 applications had been received for 1143 FIA posts, he concluded.

