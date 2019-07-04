UrduPoint.com
FIA Faisalabad Arrested 9 Human Smugglers In June

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 06:46 PM

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad arrested nine human smugglers including seven proclaimed offenders during June 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad arrested nine human smugglers including seven proclaimed offenders during June 2019.

A spokesman for the FIA said on Thursday that three proclaimed offenders -- Gohar Naveed, son of Siraj Din, Khalid Mansoor, son of Noor Muhammad, and Muhammad Mansha, son of Abdul Aziz -- were arrested on June 6 while two alleged human smugglers -- Ghulam Mustafa son of Ahmad Ali of Chak No 229-GB Makkoana Faisalabad and Muhammad Javaid son of Nazar Ali -- were nabbed on June 14.

Similarly, the FIA arrested four proclaimed offenders -- Muhammad Shahid, son of Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Shahid son of Haji Manzoor Ahmad, Qari Mohsin, son of Abdus Salam and Ghulam Muhammad, son of Gohar -- on June 25.

These accused were sent behind the bars and further action was in progress.

