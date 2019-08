FIA Faisalabad arrested 50 criminals including seven Proclaimed Offenders (POs) during last three months June-August

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : FIA Faisalabad arrested 50 criminals including seven Proclaimed Offenders (POs) during last three months June-August.

FIA spokesman said Saturday that these accused were involved in human smuggling and digital Currency fraud.