FIA Faisalabad Zone trains Investigation Officers for improvement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad Zone on Tuesday conducted a training session for Investigation Officers in collaboration with PTA Zonal Office Faisalabad, to enhance the capacity of investigation officers.

The training aimed to raise awareness about PTA licensees providing Fixed Broadband Services and combat illegal internet growth, said a press release.

Zonal Director PTA Faisalabad and team led an engaging and fruitful training session, featuring interactive discussions.

The knowledge gained is expected to improve case handling related to illegal internet services.

The session concluded with closing remarks and gratitude from the Director FIA Faisalabad Zone Rai Ijaz Ahmed.