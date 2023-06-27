Open Menu

FIA Files Appeal Against Order On Remand Of Parvez Elahi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 10:24 PM

FIA files appeal against order on remand of Parvez Elahi

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday challenged the orders of not granting physical remand of former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elah before a sessions court in a suspicious bank transactions case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday challenged the orders of not granting physical remand of former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elah before a sessions court in a suspicious bank transactions case.

Through an appeal, the FIA appealed to sessions court to set aside local court orders of not granting physical remand of Parvez Elahi. The agency submitted that the local court orders were against the facts, adding that it required custody of Parvez Elahi for investigation.

An additional district and sessions judge conducted proceedings on the FIA'a appeal and issued notices to the respondents, including Parvez Elahi, for July 4.

A day earlier, a judicial magistrate had sent Chaudhry Parvez Elah to jail on judicial remand in the case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Punjab Jail Bank Federal Investigation Agency July Court

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction of School, Hospital, Maternit ..

2 minutes ago
 Blinken's Visit to Beijing Becomes Invitation for ..

Blinken's Visit to Beijing Becomes Invitation for China Aggression - Haley

2 minutes ago
 CM grants 2 months amnesty to prisoners on Eid-ul- ..

CM grants 2 months amnesty to prisoners on Eid-ul-Azha

2 minutes ago
 Russia, China Hold Regular Consultations on Missil ..

Russia, China Hold Regular Consultations on Missile Defense Issues - Foreign Min ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh LG minister for ensuring timely collection, ..

Sindh LG minister for ensuring timely collection, disposal of offal

2 minutes ago
 Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

14 minutes ago
UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airp ..

UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airport to Spain - Prime Minister

14 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

14 minutes ago
 CPC Director highlights consumer rights

CPC Director highlights consumer rights

14 minutes ago
 Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's phar ..

Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's pharmaceutical development

14 minutes ago
 Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous, ..

Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous,' May Lead to Catastrophic Res ..

9 minutes ago
 US new home sales jump unexpectedly to highest rat ..

US new home sales jump unexpectedly to highest rate in over a year

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan