FIA files appeal against order on remand of Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ):The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday challenged the orders of not granting physical remand of former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elah before a sessions court in a suspicious bank transactions case.

Through an appeal, the FIA appealed to sessions court to set aside local court orders of not granting physical remand of Parvez Elahi. The agency submitted that the local court orders were against the facts, adding that it required custody of Parvez Elahi for investigation.

An additional district and sessions judge conducted proceedings on the FIA'a appeal and issued notices to the respondents, including Parvez Elahi, for July 4.

A day earlier, a judicial magistrate had sent Chaudhry Parvez Elah to jail on judicial remand in the case.