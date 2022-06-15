FIA files case against PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that the case has been filed against Nawaz Bhatti, nephew of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the secretary of Punjab Assembly, and Mazhar Iqbal, a peon at RYK Sugar Mills.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2022) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lodged file against PML-Q leader and former federal Minister Moonis Elahi, the sources privy to the development said on Wednesday.

The agency filed case against Moonish over charges of money laundering.

The development took place a week after FIA decided to move against Moonish Elahi.

On Sunday, the agency had said that "sufficient evidence" was collected against Moonis after which the agency decided to formally start an investigation against him.

Responding to the development, Moonis took to his official Twitter account and wrote "Bismillah" while sharing a screenshot of the news.

The sources said that both Bhatti and Iqbal were arrested by the FIA.