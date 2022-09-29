UrduPoint.com

FIA Files Challan Against Moonis Elahi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2022 | 08:31 PM

FIA files challan against Moonis Elahi

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday filed the challan before a banking court against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi in a case filed by the agency

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday filed the challan before a banking court against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi in a case filed by the agency.

The FIA also nominated Mazhar, Nawaz Ahmad and Wajid Bhatti as the accused in the challan. The agency declared the accused guilty and asked the court to hold their trial.

Special Court (Offences in banks) Judge Aslam Gondal will conduct hearing, and notices would be issued to the accused after approval of the challan.

The FIA had registered a case against the accused under Sections 109, 420, 468, 471, 34 of PPC, read with 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 and 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010, in connection with the affairs of the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group.

Moonis Elahi had obtained bail from the court in the matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Corruption Moonis Elahi Federal Investigation Agency Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

Catalan President Sacks Vice President Amid Govern ..

Catalan President Sacks Vice President Amid Government Crisis in Region

7 minutes ago
 North Korea Test Fires Missile for 2nd Day in Row ..

North Korea Test Fires Missile for 2nd Day in Row - Reports

7 minutes ago
 PBM, Paraplegic Center join hands for PWDs' welfar ..

PBM, Paraplegic Center join hands for PWDs' welfare in KP

8 minutes ago
 Floods, devastation after Hurricane Ian hammers Fl ..

Floods, devastation after Hurricane Ian hammers Florida

8 minutes ago
 CIS Intelligence Services Need to Intensify Cooper ..

CIS Intelligence Services Need to Intensify Cooperation - Putin

8 minutes ago
 KP Govt approves implementation of 3 ITZ projects

KP Govt approves implementation of 3 ITZ projects

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.