FIA Finalized Inquiry Of Mega Corruption In Jamu Kashmir Housing Society

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 38 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 08:12 PM

FIA finalized inquiry of mega corruption in Jamu Kashmir Housing Society

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has completed an inquiry out of six of billons of corruption in Jammu Kashmir Housing Society.According to reliable sources, the case has been prepared to register suit against 4 present office bearers and four former ones.

A fresh application has also been filed against Sardar Mumtaz, Naseem Anjum, Raja Zaheer, Shuja Kiyani, Lateef Qureshi, Muhammad Ayub and others from ex Secretary Muhamad Khaqan, and provided important proofs to NAB and FIA.He mentioned in letter written to investigative departments that commercial plot number 365 existed in G-15 and other plot 25 existed in F-15 were given to near ones without auction, giving huge loss to society.Sources also disclosed that recent management responsible for mega corruption and 300 residential plots of the society were sold as commercial without any auction by the connivance of circle registrar Mazhar.

