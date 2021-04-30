FIA foils bid to smuggle electronic goods

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Friday foiled an attempt to smuggle electronic goods including mobile phones, macbooks, ipads and tabs worth Rs 32 million by two passengers at the Sialkot International Airport.

These passengers had arrived by a private airline flight number G9-551 from Sharjah.

On of the accused was identified as Imran Hussain.

Also, a large quantity of electronics was also recovered from another passenger, Shakeel Nazir. The shift in-charge Osama Mahmood informed his in-charge Saeem Sultan about the recovered goods.

app/ir