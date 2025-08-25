FIA Foils Gold Smuggling Attempt Worth Millions, Two PIA Officials Arrested
Published August 25, 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle gold worth millions of rupees abroad and arrested two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees.
According to the FIA, the arrested suspects have been identified as Nasir Khan and Shahidullah.
They were apprehended at Bacha Khan International Airport here.
During the operation, officials recovered 7,740 grams of gold from their possession. Both suspects were stationed at Peshawar Airport at the time of their arrest.
