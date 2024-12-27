FIA foils human trafficking attempt at Multan airport

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) A human trafficking attempt disguised as an Umrah pilgrimage was thwarted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Multan International Airport. Authorities arrested five passengers, offloading them from a Saudi Arabia-bound flight.

An FIA spokesperson revealed that the suspects, travelling on Umrah visas, were intending to reach Libya and Europe via Saudi Arabia .The accused were identified as Muhammad Zohaib, Zain-ul-Abidin, Jalal Khan, Usman Ahsan, and Sohail Abbas, residents of Gujranwala and Rawalpindi .

The passengers were apprehended after suspicions during routine questioning. Evidence of contact with agents was found on their mobile phones.They were linked to a Primary agent based in Libya who had arranged for their travel.

He added investigations revealed that the suspects had paid large sums to agents for illegal entry into Libya and Europe via Saudi Arabia . The accused have been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Multan for further proceedings.