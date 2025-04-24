Open Menu

FIA Foils Human Trafficking Attempt, Rescues 48 Including Women, Children

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 10:30 PM

FIA foils human trafficking attempt, rescues 48 including women, children

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) In a major success against human trafficking networks, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone has thwarted an attempt to smuggle innocent citizens to Iran and Iraq through illegal channels here on Thursday.

FIA apprehended two key suspects of a well-organized trafficking gang in a swift operation.

According to FIA officials, a total of 48 victims, including 10 women and 4 children, were recovered during the operation. The arrested suspects, identified as Fazal Muhammad and Shoaib Raza, were taken into custody from Jangrah Motorway Interchange, Bahawalpur while attempting to transport the victims toward Karachi as a transit point for their onward journey to Iran and Iraq via land routes.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the traffickers had deceived the victims with false promises of overseas employment and collected heavy amounts ranging between PKR 200,000 to 300,000 per person, amassing a total of over PKR 8.3 million.

The traffickers had allegedly planned to route the victims from Karachi to Balochistan and subsequently smuggle them across the Iranian border, with Iraq as the final destination.

During the raid, FIA recovered 17 passports, multiple mobile phones, and other critical documentary evidence from the possession of the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Za ..

PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for bor ..

Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation

4 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

4 hours ago
 What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cu ..

What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local ..

Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets

5 hours ago
 First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Seas ..

First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released

5 hours ago
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-d ..

Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..

5 hours ago
 Sit-in on National Highway against six canals caus ..

Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..

5 hours ago
 BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode s ..

BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspen ..

Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..

6 hours ago
 PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring ..

PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..

6 hours ago
 Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier To ..

Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan