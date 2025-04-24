FIA Foils Human Trafficking Attempt, Rescues 48 Including Women, Children
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 10:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) In a major success against human trafficking networks, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone has thwarted an attempt to smuggle innocent citizens to Iran and Iraq through illegal channels here on Thursday.
FIA apprehended two key suspects of a well-organized trafficking gang in a swift operation.
According to FIA officials, a total of 48 victims, including 10 women and 4 children, were recovered during the operation. The arrested suspects, identified as Fazal Muhammad and Shoaib Raza, were taken into custody from Jangrah Motorway Interchange, Bahawalpur while attempting to transport the victims toward Karachi as a transit point for their onward journey to Iran and Iraq via land routes.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the traffickers had deceived the victims with false promises of overseas employment and collected heavy amounts ranging between PKR 200,000 to 300,000 per person, amassing a total of over PKR 8.3 million.
The traffickers had allegedly planned to route the victims from Karachi to Balochistan and subsequently smuggle them across the Iranian border, with Iraq as the final destination.
During the raid, FIA recovered 17 passports, multiple mobile phones, and other critical documentary evidence from the possession of the accused.
Further investigation is underway.
