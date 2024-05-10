FIA Foils Mobile Phone Smuggling Attempt At Islamabad Airport
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration team at Islamabad International Airport successfully thwarted a mobile phone smuggling attempt on Friday, seizing a large cache of expensive mobile phones and other electronic devices.
According to FIA spokesperson, two passengers, identified as Babar Ayub and Muhammad Salman, arrived at the airport from Dubai and were intercepted by the agency officials due to suspicious behavior.
Upon inspection, the team recovered 50 high-end mobile phones, 100 data cables, and three Apple MacBooks from their possession, a private news channel reported.
The smuggled mobile phones, worth millions of rupees, were cleverly concealed in packets of dates.
The FIA officials handed over the suspects to customs authorities for further investigation.
Recent Stories
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms
Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Indian troops continue CASOs in various IIOJK districts6 minutes ago
-
KP on way to open gateway for carbon credit trade as technical feasibility of stock near completion6 minutes ago
-
Envoy visits Pakistan Eventing Paris Olympics training camp; meets Pak horse rider Usman6 minutes ago
-
Tarar for measures at global level to counter misuse of social media, spread of fake news16 minutes ago
-
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive20 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad32 minutes ago
-
ADC Revenue chairs DOPC meeting36 minutes ago
-
KP govt to establish helpline for prevention of violence against women: Mashal Yousafzai36 minutes ago
-
Hiace hits, injures bike riders46 minutes ago
-
Dense clouds changes Peshawar City’s hot weather1 hour ago
-
Four profiteers held1 hour ago
-
Factory sealed for substandard production of pickle, marmalade1 hour ago