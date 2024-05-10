Open Menu

FIA Foils Mobile Phone Smuggling Attempt At Islamabad Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 01:10 PM

FIA foils mobile phone smuggling attempt at Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration team at Islamabad International Airport successfully thwarted a mobile phone smuggling attempt on Friday, seizing a large cache of expensive mobile phones and other electronic devices.

According to FIA spokesperson, two passengers, identified as Babar Ayub and Muhammad Salman, arrived at the airport from Dubai and were intercepted by the agency officials due to suspicious behavior.

Upon inspection, the team recovered 50 high-end mobile phones, 100 data cables, and three Apple MacBooks from their possession, a private news channel reported.

The smuggled mobile phones, worth millions of rupees, were cleverly concealed in packets of dates.

The FIA officials handed over the suspects to customs authorities for further investigation.

