FIA for shifting judge video gate case to Anti Terrorism Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Anti Cyber Crime Court Monday directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to argue on a plea seeking to shift judge video gate case to an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on October 14

Anti Cyber Crime Court Judge Tahir Mehmood heard the case pertaining to video scandal of former Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik, lodged by FIA.

During the course of proceedings, FIA investigation officer Muhammad Azmat and prosecutor Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah appeared before the court and requested the court to shift the case to ATC.

To this, the court directed FIA to argue in support of request on the next hearing.