UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA For Shifting Judge Video Gate Case To Anti Terrorism Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 06:16 PM

FIA for shifting judge video gate case to Anti Terrorism Court

An Anti Cyber Crime Court Monday directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to argue on a plea seeking to shift judge video gate case to an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on October 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :An Anti Cyber Crime Court Monday directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to argue on a plea seeking to shift judge video gate case to an Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on October 14.

Anti Cyber Crime Court Judge Tahir Mehmood heard the case pertaining to video scandal of former Accountability Court judge Arshad Malik, lodged by FIA.

During the course of proceedings, FIA investigation officer Muhammad Azmat and prosecutor Syed Muhammad Tayyab Shah appeared before the court and requested the court to shift the case to ATC.

To this, the court directed FIA to argue in support of request on the next hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Scandal Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency October Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

S. Korean Prime Minister to Travel to Japanese Emp ..

48 seconds ago

US to Deploy Record 20,000 Soldiers to Europe for ..

51 seconds ago

DG SBP inspects sports infrastructure in DG Khan, ..

56 seconds ago

Punjab govt promoting culture of tolerance: Ijaz A ..

6 minutes ago

China's sci-tech hub Zhongguancun invest more in ..

6 minutes ago

KP Govt authorizes Naeem to hold charge of Directo ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.