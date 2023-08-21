FIA gets 4-day physical remand of Qureshi

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted a four-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi to the the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case under the Official Secrets Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted a four-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi to the the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case under the Official Secrets Act.

ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Zulkernain conducted an in-camera hearing of the case.

Former foreign minister Qureshi was produced before the court amid foolproof security.

At the outset of hearing, the FIA's officials prayed the court to grant physical remand of the accused for the recovery of documents pertaining to the cipher. However, the defence lawyer opposed the request for physical remand.

The court, after hearing arguments from the two sides, handed physical custody of the accused to the FIA for four days.