FIA Gets Custody Of CDA's Member Estate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 07:25 PM

FIA gets custody of CDA's Member Estate

A lower court granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a three day physical custody of CDA’s Member Estate Afnan Alam in illegal plots’ allotment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) A lower court granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a three day physical custody of CDA’s Member Estate Afnan Alam in illegal plots’ allotment case.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah heard the case wherein the accused was produced by the FIA officials.

During the course of proceeding, the FIA officials prayed the court to grant seven day physical remand of the accused for investigation into the scam.

The court, however, granted three day custody of the accused and directed the FIA to produce him again on February 19.

