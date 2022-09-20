FIA given time to review case against TV anchor

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted time to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for answer in a plea against alleged harassment of TV anchor Sami Ibrahim

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the TV anchor.

The FIA officials adopted the stance that the anchor had tried to create fear among officers through TV program. The anchor had targeted the state institutions in his program, they added.

The FIA further said that the TV anchor had many followers and he could play a role in influencing public opinion.

The chief justice said that one's point of view could be wrong but what was the crime in it.

The FIA said that the anchor had threatened the officers. The official said that the state was a complainant in this case.

The court remarked that this matter didn't fall in jurisdiction of the FIA as the state was not a natural person. Whether there was any other allegation against the said TV anchor besides this speech, it asked.

The court asked the FIA to take a decision as per law otherwise it would proceed against the agency. How the FIA could act which was not in law, the chief justice asked.

The FIA officials requested the court to grant time to review the matter which was granted by the court. The further hearing then adjourned till two weeks.