FIA gives clean chit to its former director general in three inquiries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has given a clean chit to its former director general Bashir Memon in money laundering and two other inquiries.

The FIA's investigation officer on Tuesday submitted a report before an additional district and sessions judge and submitted that investigations had been completed in all the three inquiries against Bashir Memon. He submitted that Bashir Memon was not found guilty in the inquiries and his arrest was no longer required.

At this, the counsel for Bashir Memon requested the court to allow for withdrawing the bail petition.

Subsequently, the court allowed to withdraw the bail petition in the light of a statement by the investigation officer.

Bashir Memon had also appeared before the court to get an extension in his interim bail.

The former FIA director general had approached the court, stating that the FIA Lahore had initiated three inquiries against him on charges of facilitating financial crime, fraud and others. He submitted that all allegations were baseless. He submitted that it was feared that the agency might arrest him. He pleaded with the court to grant interim bail.