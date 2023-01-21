FIA gives clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday gave clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz in a case, registered by it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday gave clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz in a case, registered by it.

Suleman Shehbaz, along with his counsel, appeared before Special Court Central Judge Bakhat Fakhar Bahzad on expiry of his interim bail.

The FIA submitted challan to the extent of Suleman Shehbaz during the proceedings. The court was informed that no evidence of money-laundering and kick-backs was found against the accused. It was further stated that there was no evidence of involvement of Suleman Shehbaz and Tahir Naqvi in the case.

After being declared innocent, Suleman and Tahir Naqvi withdrew their bail applications.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till February 4.