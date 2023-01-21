UrduPoint.com

FIA Gives Clean Chit To Suleman Shehbaz In Rs16b Money Laundering Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 21, 2023 | 11:26 AM

The counsel for Suleman Shehbaz has asked the court to withdraw bail plea of Suleman Shehbaz and co-accused Tahir Naqvi after FIA's stance in the case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 21st, 2023) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday gave a clean chit to Suleman Shehbaz, son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in the Rs16 billion money laundering case.

The FIA disclosed it's stance before the Special Court Central seized with the hearing of pre-arrest bail plea.

During the proceedings, the investigation agency submitted a supplementary challan. The agency said that Suleman and co-accused Tahir Naqvi were "not found guilty".

At this, Advocate Amjad Pervez, the counsel of Suleman Shehbaz, pleaded with the court that he wanted to withdraw the bail pleas.

Suleman Shehbaz, who returned to Pakistan last year in December was booked in the corruption case registered with the FIA.

He spent four years of self-exile in London.

His father PM Shehbaz, and brother Hamza Shahbaz had already been acquitted in the case.

A special court in Lahore allowed interim bail to Suleman in the money laundering case on December 23, 2022 against bail bonds worth Rs100,000 after he filed a bail plea praying the court to fulfil legal procedures before declaring him an absconder.

Before his return to Pakistan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had restrained FIA from arresting him.

More Stories From Pakistan

