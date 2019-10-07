UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Granted 7-day Physical Remand Of Accused In Video-gate Case

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 09:17 PM

FIA granted 7-day physical remand of accused in video-gate case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday granted Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a seven-day physical remand of two accused in Judge Arshad Malik video gate case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday granted Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a seven-day physical remand of two accused in Judge Arshad Malik video gate case.

The two accused including Hamza Butt and Faisal Shaheen had been produced before the ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas by FIA after ending of their two-day remand.

During outset of the hearing, the FIA investigation officer apprised the judge about the development in investigation process and adopted the stance that there was need of further physical remand of accused to recover laptop from them.

The court accepted the request and granted further seven-day physical remand of the accused.

Earlier, the two accused were produced before the court of District and Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan who denied the remand request and asked the FIA to produce the accused before ATC.

Related Topics

Hearing Federal Investigation Agency From Anti Terrorism Court Court Judge Arshad Malik

Recent Stories

Tolerance Operetta to feature at launch of World B ..

21 minutes ago

Downing Street Points Finger at EU After Johnson's ..

4 minutes ago

FIFA, UN kick off healthy living campaign

4 minutes ago

COAS reaches China on official visit

4 minutes ago

Akhtar five-fer leads Balochistan victory over Khy ..

35 minutes ago

Govt committed to ensure universal health coverage ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.