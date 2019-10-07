FIA granted 7-day physical remand of accused in video-gate case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday granted Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) a seven-day physical remand of two accused in Judge Arshad Malik video gate case

The two accused including Hamza Butt and Faisal Shaheen had been produced before the ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas by FIA after ending of their two-day remand.

During outset of the hearing, the FIA investigation officer apprised the judge about the development in investigation process and adopted the stance that there was need of further physical remand of accused to recover laptop from them.

The court accepted the request and granted further seven-day physical remand of the accused.

Earlier, the two accused were produced before the court of District and Sessions Judge Sikandar Khan who denied the remand request and asked the FIA to produce the accused before ATC.