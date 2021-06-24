UrduPoint.com
FIA Grills Hamza Shehbaz In Money Laundering Case

Thu 24th June 2021 | 02:18 PM

A  team five-member of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) put questions before PML-N leader and Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly in connection with its ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering of Rs 25 billion through the sugar mills own by the Sharif family.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 24th, 2021) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team grilled PML-N leader and Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly over his alleged role in money laundering of Rs 25billion through the sugar mills owned by the Sharif family.

A five-member team continued to ask him questions for about 40 minutes after he appeared brfore it in investigation related to money laundering of Rs 25billion through the sugar mills owned by the Sharif family.

He appeared before the agency two days after his father Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N President and Opposition leader in National Assembly, appeared before it in the same case.

However, both father and son had secured bails in the case before their appearance in the agency.

Shehbaz Sharif had earlier faced 20 questions during his first appearance in the case.

